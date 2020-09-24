Watch a video for ‘Lithium Blast’ from a new album by HHY & The Kampala Unit

We’ve been big fans of the improvised chaos of Portuguese ensemble HHY & The Macumbas. You can read our review of their 2014 album Throat Permission Cut here. It’s come as quite a surprise to find this video and news of a forthcoming collaborative album with The Kampala Unit called Lithium Blast. With deep drifting atmospheric sounds over insistent hand percussion it feels like a piece going in two directions at once. It’s both surreal and intriguing.

This is what the Ugandan based label Nyege Tapes has to say about it:

“Initiated by musician and artist Jonathan Saldanha (HHY & The Macumbas) during his Nyege Nyege residency, HHY & The Kampala Unit is a futuristic exploration of a fresh, yet submerse territory in music mixing up dub, techno, traditional drumming and elements of trance over ghostly and unnerving cinematic passages. A collaborative venture featuring visionary Saldanha on electronics and production, fierce trumpet player and ghetto activist Florence Lugemwa joined by percussionist Omutaba on hybrid drums plus the special appearance of the Kampala Prison Brass Band.”

Lithium Blast is released on the 22nd of October 2020. You can find it here.