Listen to a jazz take on Radiohead’s ‘Everything In Its Right Place’ from Rick Simpson

It comes from Simpson’s reworking of the entire Kid A album, called Everything All of the Time: Kid A Revisited (Whirlwind Recordings). The idea stemmed from a series of live shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kid A. so he took the band into the studio and recorded the album within a day.

This is what he has to say about it:

“I think the time pressure contributed to the performances! It’s really punchy and to the point, but a lot happens – it captures the energy so well”.

The band is made up of Tori Freestone and James Allsop on saxophones, Dave Whitford on bass, Will Glaser on drums and of course Simpson on piano.

Everything All of the Time: Kid A Revisited will be released on Whirlwind Recordings on the 23rd of October 2020. You can find it here.