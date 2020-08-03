Listen to Grateful, Hopeful, Joyful off Andrea Keller’s new album

One of Melbourne’s hardest working musicians, pianist Andrea Keller has has held the Monday night residency at the Jazzlab in Brunswick, Melbourne, since the club’s beginnings in June 2017.

With a firm interest in composition and improvisation Keller has led many projects whose focus has been on performing her original compositions and arrangements. She currently leads the working projects: the aforementioned Monday nights at the Jazzlab (curating & performing), Transients (a series of trios presented every Thursday night at Uptown Jazz Café), Five Below (quintet featuring Stephen Magnusson, Sam Anning, Mick Meagher, James McLean & Andrea Keller), Journey Home (solo piano collaboration with photographer/film-maker Hayley Miro), Piano Club (solo piano concerts featuring Australian pianists and Q&A’s), The Composers Circle (6-piece ensemble of composers/performers), Solo/Duo/Trio (new collaborations in various groupings), and Celebrating Voice (series featuring vocalists who perform original and Australian material).

The Composers’ Circle is a sextet of leading Melbourne-based improvisers and composers. The tracks featured on this recording were captured over two nights in December 2018 – the first recording as part of the Melbourne Women’s International Jazz Festival and the second as part of Keller’s regular Jazzlab residency.

The Composers’ Circle:

Angela Davis – alto saxophone

Carl Mackey – tenor saxophone

James Macaulay – trombone

Andrea Keller – piano

Sam Anning – double bass

James McLean – drumset

Bear in mind this is Volume 1. You can find Andrea Keller Curates Monday Nights Live at the Jazzlab – Volume 1 – The Composers’ Circle here.