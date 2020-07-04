Watch a video for ‘Speaking in Tongues’ off Miles Brown’s new album

Melbourne based composer and theremin virtuoso has a new solo album out. It’s called ‘The Gateway’ and has just been released on Death Waltz / Mondo in the USA. It’s his sci fi theremin party record, released in 2020 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the theremin.

This is what his label has to say about it:

“For this newest collection of original works, Brown transports the instrument to the heart of the dance floor, reimagining its mysterious interface as an electro-magical conduit for the opening of forbidden portals and the summoning of subversive spirits.”

It’s also great to dance to.

You can find The Gateway here.