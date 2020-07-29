Listen to Knot from Arca’s seminal mixtape &&&&&

With the recent release of Arca’s fourth album, KiCk i’, out on XL Recordings, Pan have gone back in time, seven years to be exact, to release her 25-minute mixtape &&&&&. Knot is a prime example of the weirdly disorientated and distorted pop you can find on &&&&&.

You can read our review of her 2017 self titled release here, and Xen from 2014 here.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Arca’s &&&&& was a moment. Its 25-minute stretch of coiling, contorted grime and glitch; dub and hip hop dropped with the buzz of an impending co-production credit on Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ in 2013. It included cuts of sound and beats that were too weird for that pop project, while becoming a piece of experimental art that what would come to define what is by now broadly known as a ‘post-club’ sound. It’s music that is as visceral as it is experimental; made as much for the mind, as it is for the body.”

This is what she has to say about it:

“A sense of possibility, a sense of the unknown; punk attitude, respect for classical music and formality; cyberpunk, anime, sexual tension; trauma, innocence, fear of death; kink, lots of weed, and wanting to connect with people, but not on the terms of a status quo. That kind of sums up ‘&&&&&’ for me.”

You can find it here.

Arca pic by Hart Lëshkina