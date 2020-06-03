Watch and become mesmerised by ‘Nero’ Laurence Pike’s new song

You might know percussionist Laurence Pike from PVT (formerly Pivot), Triosk and Szun Waves. He’s also collaborated with the likes of Mike Nock and Flanger amongst numerous others as well as releasing a few solo albums on the side. His third solo record is Prophecy and it was inspired by and written during the bushfire crisis. ‘Nero’ is the first single and it highlights the stripped down highly percussive orientation of his solo work, demonstrating his ‘one take’ studio performances for drum kit and sampler approach.

All those red bits above demonstrate that we’re big fans of his work, and you can read his Cyclic Selects here.

This is what he has to say about Prophecy:

“The music on Prophecy was made during an intense period of climate-related disasters in my home of Australia last summer that seemed to represent the beginning of a strange new way of existing on Earth.

The pieces were developed in the space of four weeks at my home, and then captured in a single day of studio performances. As a result, the music is as much an assemblage of moments from the days leading up to the recording (stepping into my garden to be greeted by a dark pink sun against a brown sky, and ash gently raining on me) as it is a reflection of how I felt in the moment playing them live in the studio.

In the short time since, we’ve gone from staying inside and wearing face masks because the city was completely surrounded by fire, and the air filled with acrid smoke, to staying indoors to stop the spread of a global pandemic.”

Prophecy will be released by Leaf on the 24th of July. You can find it here.