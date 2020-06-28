Watch a fascinating clip about the making of Plunderphonia by PC Nackt

Plunderphonia is a new series of musical projects that create original music by “plundering” unexpected historical sources and genre blueprints. Developed by !K7 founder Horst Weidenmüller, the debut Plunderphonia album has been recorded by German artist PC Nackt aka Patrick Christensen. PC Nackt is a producer and composer who often utilises elements of classical, popular and experimental music in his work. He is the founder and creative head of The String Theory, part of electro punk band Warren Suicide, and has collaborated with Apparat and José González. His approach to Plunderphonia is to sample elements of important classical works in order to create whole new pieces. It’s pretty interesting.

You can find Plunderphonia here.