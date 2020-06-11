Watch a delicate excerpt of Todd Anderson-Kunert’s ‘An Echo’ from his new album

Australian electronic musician and interdisciplinary artist Todd Anderson-Kunert works across installation, performance as well as releasing periodic albums. We were such big fans of last year’s Conjectures (Room40), a deep warm reductive work of drone for Moog System 55, that we asked him to do a Cyclic Selects for us, which you can read here. His forthcoming album, Past Walls and Windows will be released on the 24th of July, again by Room40, who describe his delicate, heavily controlled works for Moog synthesiser as “exercises in intimacy, restraint and unerring patience.” It’s hard to disagree. Not too many people use a Moog like this.

This is what he has to say about it:

“Part of me feels that this is about the home, having had life centred around this domestic architecture during the recording process, and trying to re-locate and re-establish its amorphous form. But it’s not as simple as architecture and furnishings, it’s the temporal environment, the emotional shadows and reflections that ricochet of the geometric structure at obtuse angles create tangents, beautiful and chaotic riffs of joy, despair, confusion, sadness, all things real yet seemingly transitory, re-set regularly through lunar movements. It’s about how these spaces influence our being, how we interact with others, and how we interact with ourselves.”

