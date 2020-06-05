The Bug launches new digital label – Intercrannial Recordings

Kevin Richard Martin (The Bug/King Midas Sound/ Zonal etc) is launching his new digital label Intercrannial Recordings today. His first release is a new slow and low three track outing called Frequencies for Leaving Earth – Vol.1 by Kevin Richard Martin, which was composed, mixed and produced during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Any new Bug/Martin music is always an exciting prospect, and it will be interesting to see what direction Martin follows. You can pre-order Frequencies for Leaving Earth – Vol.1 at Bandcamp here (they are doing one of those fee-waiver things tonight Australian time), and don’t forget to dig deep into our three part long form interview with Kevin here, here and here.