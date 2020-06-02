Listen to what happens when Acid Mothers Temple meets Richard Pinhas in Lima with Peruvian experimental artists

The lineup is Makoto Kawabata (Acid Mothers Temple) + Richard Pinhas (Heldon) + Manongo Mujica (Los Mads) + Juan Luis Pereira + Hiroshi Higashi (Acid Mothers Temple).

The album was recorded in 2017 when Acid Mothers Temple and Richard Pinhas visited Lima for the first time, to perform at the experimental music festival “Integraciones.” This highly improvised album is a studio recording from that time. It’s really unique recording that merges psychedelia with Andean folklore, from musicians really adept and working with dynamics and tone. We’ve been really enjoying the strange and beautiful directions it takes.

Alturas has been released by Lima based Buh Records.This is what have to say about it:

“The guitar sound of Kawabata, the leader of Acid Mothers Temple, merged with that of Pinhas, the leader of Heldon, creates a dreamlike atmosphere, which is supplemented with Mujica’s Indian bells and drums, Pereira’s pututos, moceño, violin and charango, and the cosmic electronic sounds of the classic Roland synthesizer played by Higashi, from Acid Mothers Temple.”

