Listen to the sweet wonky melodies from Leighton Craig’s ‘Sunseeker Suite I – IV’

Leighton Craig is a Brisbane based musician who divides his time between songwriting, field recording and sound installations whilst also playing in The Lost Domain, Deadnotes and Primitive Motion. He’s previously released his solo albums on Room40 and his own Kindling imprint. You can read our review of 2006’s 11 Easy Pieces here.

Pink Sea was recorded in 2018 on holiday at the beach, Craig considers it the companion release to his Wind Songs ep from a few years back.

This is what he has to say about it:

“More freewheeling Casio SK-1 jams, this time with mini-sax, thumb piano, kitchen percussion and a memorable performance from a butcher bird on the window ledge.”

This 7″ was released in a now sold out edition of 40, however you can still find it digitally here.