Listen to some tropical cumbia from La Jungla

This is coastal tropical cumbia from a collective La Jungla that we don’t know too much about. We do know it’s a pretty addictive tune though.

This is what the label Barcelona’s El Palmas Music has to say:

“The Jungle is forest and city, it is day and it is night, it is a constant roar of the souls of our ancestors, reflected in rhythms and melodies. La Jungla is a project where we will hear instrumental versions that will light up all the dance floors.” Nice.

Side B is “Je Pense À Toi” by El Dragón Criollo, a project by Paulo Olarte Toro.

You can find the 7″ here.