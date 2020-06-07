Listen to ‘Raps’ from one of Portuguese producer Nídia’s three new releases

With three releases in two months, the 12″ Badjuda Sukulbembe, the LP Não Fales Nela Que A Mentes and the 7″ Badjuda Sukulbembe, all released on Portuguese imprint Principe Discos, Nídia creates forward thinking club music influenced by the kuduro rhythms of her youth. ‘Raps’ comes from her debut LP Não Fales Nela Que A Mentes.

This is what Principe Discos has to say about it:

“Any way we approach it, it’s a rich and emotive take on much loved afro styles, blended with Life guiding the producer’s hand and a resolute sense of direction in a career already full of high points. Check the late acid on “Tarraxo Do Guetto” and the trilogy of “Rap”-titled songs, sounding like intimate moments in the bedroom, details maybe lost in the fog of memory but retaining all the passion.”

“We have to be more friendly and humane. Covid taught us that we are nobody without each other. Since i stopped judging and hating human beings my life has become as colourful as the LGBTQ flag and as firm as Martin Luther King’s fist.” (Nídia, June 2020).

You can find all of these releases on the Principe Discos Bandcamp.