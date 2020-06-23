Listen to an album preview of Tomotsugu Nakamura’s gorgeous new work

Literature” is the new release by Tomotsugu Nakamura, a gentle quite restrained electro acoustic work that melds guitar with field recordings and skittering electrics. It’s suitably tranquil for a chaotic world. He is a musician and graphic designer residing in Tokyo, Japan. His music, which has been released on the likes of Audiobulb Records and Kaico is minimal, filled with plenty of calm and space as you can hear on this preview.

It’s released by Laaps Records in vinyl (200 copies) / cd (200 copies) / and digital on July 13. You can preorder here.