Watch the hilarious clip to Oozing Wound’s “Surrounded By Fucking Idiots”

Well very few things describe the feeling of going out into the world right now than the sentiments of this song.

“Surrounded By Fucking Idiots” is directed by and stars Sarah Squirm. It’s the opener to Oozing Wound’s recent album High Anxiety.

This is what their label, Thrill Jockey have to say about it:

“High Anxiety is an unabashed mocking of the madness of modern living, its chemical-induced adventures and establishment absurdity, deriding the industrial complex behind established institutions such as NASA while savaging those who deny science. Oozing Wound on High Anxiety are nihilistic pied pipers making us laugh our way to the apocalypse.”

It’s pretty damn crazy.

