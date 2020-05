Ok, perhaps we were being a tad sarcastic.But this animated clip by Mark Bakaitis/Richard Grant/I+T=R is pretty great. It’s from his new album Lullabies for the Lithium Age. You can find it here.

It’s the Spätzle Machine (Meta Mix) Remixed by V. Valentini (Fate Razor / Lightarmour Editions)

You can find more info on our enjoyment of Snog here.