On his new album, 19 Feedbacks (Discrepant) French experimental artist Dominique Grimaud samples the music of his youth, 60’s music like Pink Floyd,The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones, dragging them kicking and screaming into entirely new compositions.

This is what the label has to say about it:

“19 Feedbacks” it’s not just about memories or music, it’s about feedback. The beginning of the use of feedback on pop and rock songs throughout that decade and beyond.”

You can find it here.