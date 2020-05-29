Listen to ‘Sextronics’ the Melbourne post punk classic from a Whirlywirld reissue

Whirlywirld was an Australian Post-Punk band led by Ollie Olsen (Max Q, Young Charlatans), and the first of his musical collaborations with drummer John Murphy (News). Whirylwirld formed in 1978 as part of the Little Bands scene in Melbourne with the intention to go electronic. In June 1979, the band released a self-titled debut EP and another self titled EP in 1980.

Their entire output has been compiled by Chicago label HoZac Records. This is what they have to say:

“Whirlywirld was completed by two keyboardists, who got credited with ‘electronics’, Andrew Duffield and Simon Smith (Olsen, by this point, had abandoned guitar in favour of ‘electronics’) together with guitarist Dean Richards. The band made their live debut at The Crystal Ballroom in 1979, by which time Duffield left to join The Models and had been replaced by Philip Jackson. Whirlywirld would go on to play only fourteen performances in their entire career. Gradually, in accordance with a change in direction, Richards, Jackson and Smith departed, with Richards going on to front a couple of cult combos, Equal Local and Hot Half Hour. Arnie Hanna came in on guitar and Greg Sun on bass. During this period Murphy played an array of percussion devices, natural, electronic or otherwise and Olsen even played saxophone as well as keyboards.”

You can find Complete Discography 1978​-​80 here.