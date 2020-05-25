Listen to ‘Reflections’ an incredible new song from Striborg

Striborg is a black metal, blackwave dark ambient outsider musician from Tasmania. A regular at Mona Foma/ Dark Mofo where we saw him perform in front of a chapel quite a few years back, he’s just released an incredible new single Reflections, a weird gothic bass music with some truly incredible vocals. The lyrics are pretty impressive too:

“As the mirror distorts all perceptions inside/ All is revealed within the void.”

It’s just released as a stand alone song, though Striborg does have The Concealed Torment EP coming out next month.

It’s truly a strange and beautiful beast. You can find it here.