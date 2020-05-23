Listen to Phil Niblock’s “Guitar Too, For Four – The Massed Version” from a forthcoming reissue on Room40

Hot on the heels of releasing a minimal long form work of solo organ (Lassitude) in which one of the pieces was dedicated to American minimalist composer Phil Niblock, Room40 honcho Lawrence English has announced a reissue of Niblock’s 2002 album G2,44+/x2.

It features two versions of a 1996 piece called “Guitar Too, for Four.

The first is a mix of guitar samples from Rafael Toral, Robert Poss, Susan Stenger, and David First. With a further six added tracks by Rafael Toral in Lisbon. The second features Alan Licht, Kevin Drumm, Lee Ranaldo, Thurston Moore and is produced by Phil and Jim O’Rourke.

Whilst there are some notable names playing, you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell as it all comes together in one immense layered tonal drone.

“You should play the music very loud. If the neighbours don’t complain, it’s probably not loud enough.” Niblock says on the liner notes, yet whilst there’s denying that volume yields some pretty amazing tonal frequencies, it’s not the only way you can listen to it.

This is what Room40 has to say:

“Give the sound waves a boost and something hard to smack against, and they begin to shiver and multiply so that tones transform tones and every turn of the head (or every new room) yields a new listening experience. But Guitar too, for four is notable in Niblock’s oeuvre for its independence from loudness. While it sounds great turned up, the additive process that yielded the CD’s two versions has resulted in music that changes most rewardingly, even when heard at modest volume.”

G2​,​44​+​/​x2 is released in July on Room40. You can find it here.