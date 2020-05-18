Listen to a gorgeous meditative preview of ‘Ocean Park’ from San Franciscan composer Danny Clay

We were quite taken with the still elegance of this piece that exists somewhere between ambient music,modern classical and chamber music. Regardless, it’s deepened the breathing and slowed everything right down.

Danny Clay is a composer / general noise maker from San Francisco, finding inspiration in Chamber music, open forms, found objects, analog media, digital errata, toy instruments, and everything in between. He has worked with the likes of Kronos Quartet, Eighth Blackbird, Third Coast Percussion, Volti, the San Francisco Girls Chorus, Wu Man, Sarah Cahill, Phyllis Chen, and printmaker Jon Fischer. This is his first album for two years.

Ocean Park is released on laaps records, you can find it here.