Listen to a beautiful woozy new Eluvium piece that uses bats as a sound source

It comes from a compilation by Stuart Hyatt’s Field Works series, which is an ongoing series stemming from his field recordings.

Aside from Eluvium this collection features, Christina Vantzou, Sarah Davachi, Ben Lukas Boysen, Machinefabriek, Mary Lattimore, Felicia Atkinson, Noveller, Chihei Hatakeyama, John Also Bennett, Kelly Moran, Taylor Deupree, Jefre Cantu-Ledesma, Julien Marchal, and Player Piano.

This is what the label Temporary Residence has to say:

“Ultrasonic is part of a broader storytelling project about the federally endangered Indiana bat. Generously funded by the IUPUI Arts & Humanities Institute and the National Geographic Society, each album contains an ofﬁcial printed booklet of The Endangered Species Act of 1973.”

If you don’t know Eluvium, the Portland artist creates these incredible dense symphonic sweeps of decaying sound, a kind of epic ambience. We spoke with him in 2007, you can read our interview here, and reviewed 2016’s False Readings On here.

You can find Ultrasonics here.