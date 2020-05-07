Brian and Roger Eno want your isolation video

With their first duo collaboration, reportedly 15 years in the making, Brian and Roger Eno released Mixing Colours (Deutsche Grammophon) in March. It was paired with 4 videos by made by Brian Eno in collaboration with musician and software designer Peter Chilvers. Inspired by these videos they’ve decided to invite fans to submit a gentle scene for their music.

This is what they have to say about it:

“We want to ask people in the next few weeks to take a single shot of a quiet scene, at home, or out the window, or in their garden. Clouds passing, rustling tree leaves, a bird nesting, people conducting activities in the house: quiet moments that we are all enjoying, together, in isolation.”

They state that the videos should be between 3-5 minutes long, shot in slow motion mode preferably, then uploaded to YouTube, Vimeo or Instagram. Anyone who wishes to participate can submit their entry at www.mixing-colours.com, from where the brothers will select those which will complete the project.