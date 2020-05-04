Asunción + ihä (Diseminación/ Medio Oriente)

We first heard the music of Chilean ambient artist ihä via his 2018 release 43 puestas de sol and were immediately captivated by grace and stillness in his ambient experimental music. Founded by Ignacio Moreno Fluxà in 2011, ihä is an anti-capitalist, anti-fascist, anti-racist, anti-xenophobe, pro-feminist and pro-LGBTQ+ project that explores various aspects of drone and ambient music. He’s teamed up with fellow Chilean experimental artist Cristian Sánchez (La Golden Apulco) who founded Asunción in 2015, and uses synthesizer, sampler and effects alongside ihä’s guitar and effects. Lof consists of two longform ambient pieces of washed out delays and heavy resonances. Nothing is hurried, its slow and expansive, a drifting cascade of drawn out tones and gentle modulations.

“Lof”, the name of venue where the album was recorded live in August 2019, and means “community” in Mapudungun, the language of the Mapuche people. It was later edited by ihä. This is an album designed for immersion. A work that is so difficult to actively listen to because you keep drifting away. The label describes the music as ‘desert drone ambient’ which is pretty apt. I’d like to think that this was improvised live and later edited to remove any jarring elements, but who knows. There’s certainly a looseness to the music and its much more engrossing than your standard ambient fare – particularly as it starts to (albeit gently) rock out towards the end of the second and final piece ‘a geometría infinita que yace y arrea la franja litoral.’