Watch Pan American’s ‘The North Line’ and take a deep calming breath

Pan American is Mark Nelson who you might know as the vocalist and guitarist from US outfit Labradford. He’s been recording and releasing ridiculously beautiful music as Pan American since 1998. You can read our review of 2009’s White Bird Release here. We strongly suggest you check out his music if you haven’t previously. The ‘North Line’ is not off an album, nor can you buy it. It’s Nelson’s gift to us in these troubled times. This is what he has to say about it:

“I recorded this steel guitar interlude and made this video yesterday. Nothing more than a small thing that I hope might help (for a moment) to calm some anxious nerves. Train trips and steel guitars evoke ideas of home. Amidst the tension and uncertainty, I’m trying to remember to be grateful that I have a home I can be in.

Did not try to “fix” the low quality of the cell phone video or the considerable imperfections in the playing. I hope this offers a small moment to rest and find balance.”

You can find it here.