Watch an evocative clip of Mute Forest’s ‘Crater Laugh’

‘Can we get back in the sea together,’asks Mute Forest (aka Kael Smith) on ‘Crater Laugh’, a sparse somewhat melancholic song that highlights the incredible stillness and purity of his music. It comes from his second album Riderstorm. We were quite taken with the ‘washed out ambient tone poems’ and ‘hushed vocals’ on Mute Forest’s debut, 2016’s Deforestation. You can read our review here.

This is what he has to say about Riderstorm:

“There are songs on here I wish my father could hear…and there are also songs and lyrics I would have never written had he not passed. “I’ve always felt music can be a teleport and there are songs on here that can teleport me to when he was alive. The hope is the album can teleport someone else out there somewhere beautiful too.”

Riderstorm is out now via the always reliable Lost Tribe Sound. You can find it here.