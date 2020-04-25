Watch a socially isolated acoustic set from Sean O’Hagan (The High Llamas) at home

This morning I put on The High Llamas Buzzle Bee for the first time in at least a decade and was immediately uplifted by its lilting French pop, Beach Boysesque harmonics and exotic instrumentation. The music is so damn nice! Almost aggressively so. You can just float along with it, which is what I did as I socially isolated in the sun.

Buzzle Bee was released on Duphonic in 2000. A quick search of the interwebs revealed a 2019 solo album Radum Calls, Radum Calls as well as a delightful freshly posted acoustic set by frontman (and frequent Stereolab collaborator) Sean O’Hagan. It’s incredible that without the vibes, marimba, electronics and other accompaniments he can so effortlessly transport us into the blissful safety of The High Llamas.

This is what his label Drag City have to say about it:

“From a safe and healthful distance, Sean and occasionally his daughter Liv play a set of four songs from 2019’s “Radum Calls, Radum Calls” in his at-home playing space. Loose and intimate — not what you expect from Mr. High Llamas — but a low-key delight nonetheless!”

You can find Radum Calls, Radum Calls here.

And check out Buzzle Bee. It’s really good. You can find it here.