Watch a clip of ‘Downlink’ by Patricia

New York DIY electronic music producer Max Ravitz records under the name Patricia and has released his music on labels such as Opal Tapes, Nona, and Ghostly’s Spectral Sound imprint. ‘Downlink’ is the first taste of his forthcoming album Maxyboy which incorporates elements of electro, acid, IDM, and techno.

The visualizer for this clip was made by Ravitz and his partner Jo using analog video techniques from the 1960s and ’70s. They modified a Vectrex game console for voltage control, allowing them to control the screen with a modular synthesizer, and rescanned the Vectrex with a camera and colorized using LZX modular video synthesizers.

Maxboy will be released by Ghostly on June 26th 2020. You can find more here.