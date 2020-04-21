Listen to worriedaboutsatan’s ‘Dawn’ from his forthcoming album

Time Lapse is the 7th proper album from Bradford UK based worriedaboutsatan and third since the project has returned into a solo effort by Gavin Miller. “Dawn” is the epic first taste of it.

You can read a couple of reviews of Miller’s work under his own name, Meander Scars and Shimmer, both released in 2018.

This is what his new label n5MD has to say about it:

“Almost as a throwback to the brief period in 2005 where the band was the sole focus of Miller, the worriedaboutsatan sound morphed into a more atmospheric exercise in layers of swirling guitar, languid synths and bubbling drum machine percussion, all of which feature prominently on Time Lapse, an album which features some of the first material written for worriedaboutsatan as a solo project.”

Time Lapse is released on the 8th of May on n5MD/Redeye. You can find it here.