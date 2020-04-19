Listen to ‘Titan Shuff’ from Red Snapper duo’s new project Number

NUMBER is a new project by fronted by co-founders and rhythm section of pioneering electronic outfit Red Snapper. Ali Friend and Rich Thair, inspired by their love of A Certain Ratio, Talking Heads, P funk and scratchy dub will be releasing their debut album ‘Binary’ on the 24th of April via Sunday Best Recordings.

We’ve obviously been fans of Red Snapper for years, you can read our review of 2011’s Key here.

This is what they have to say about it:

“When we first met, before the birth of Red Snapper, we would get together in a community hall in Hammersmith and come up with live disco and funk ideas – on drums, bass and guitar – and then record them onto a four track cassette machine. The recorded stuff was left hanging – unfinished I guess – but sounding great and with lots of space. With NUMBER, I think we are pulling those percussive funky feelings back up to the surface from their submerged state, and giving them a bit of mouth to mouth. Unfinished disco business.”



