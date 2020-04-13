Listen to the woozy synths and icy vocoder of ‘Burnz001’ from Killd by

“Burnz001” is from Neotropical, a posthumous curation of the work Colin Ward recorded between 2014-2017 in his Killd By series. It’s really quite peculiar multi genre electronic music. It’s released by Providence label Noumenal Loom who working with Ward prior to his death.

This is what they have to say:

“With the generous help of his friends and family we were able to see the release through. Colin was an integral member of the Rhinoceropolis artists collective in Denver, CO, where he lived and worked. Across his work in the visual and sonic arts, Colin was highly adaptable – shapeshifting between various genres and mediums at all times. Neotropical further hones the familiar vocoded vox, featherweight synths, scattershot drums and icy timbres found on previous albums, such as: EMT, Recovery & DDR3:Loaner phone. We feel that Neotropical presents with a great deal of lucidity and cohesion. Smoldering FM synthesis and endlessly arching arpeggios hold the listener above the ground. Neotropical thrives in the club and the home. All proceeds will be donated to the “CRFW Fund” which provides DIY artists’ grants in Colin Ward’s name. We feel very honored for the small role we are able to play in promoting a piece of Colin’s prolific & generous output.”

You can find Neotropical here.