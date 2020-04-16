Listen to the mystical off kilter weirdness of Club Sound Witches live

Club Sound Witches are Matthew Earle & Nicola Morton, and this piece is imaginatively titled ’01’. This weird wonky thing was performed live at Melbourne’s Make It Up Club in July 2019 and recorded by Melbourne icon Paul Kidney. It comes from their super limited album #freakinmeout via Shame File Music. This is what they have to say:

“The beats are slightly off, you wonder if that bleep is a mistake or genius, vocals waft Circe-like out of subterranean caves backed by water dripping from stalactites. Soundtracks for uncertain times.”

You can find it here.