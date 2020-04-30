Listen to The Hen Convention (1896) – Australia’s Oldest Recording

This was first recorded by Thomas Rome and sung by John James Villiers, a local Warnambool crockery store owner who was was also a local entertainer. It was recorded on a wax cylinder. It features not just one but two of our favourite chicken solo’s ever.

A year later, in 1897 Rome recreated a train derailment with the assistance of Drum virtuoso George Twentyman, known as ‘Herr Schoot’, who created effects to mimic the sounds of a steam train pulling out from a station and then leaving the rail.

That concludes the history of Australian recorded music day at Cyclic Defrost. We hope you’ve enjoyed the tunes.