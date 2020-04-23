Listen to the extraordinarily tranquil ‘Deep Sleeping Exit’ from Michael Vallera’s new album

Window In is Michael Vallera’s third full length offering on the ever reliable Denovali label, following All Perfect Days (2018) and Vivid Flu (2017).

We don’t know much about this piece or indeed album, other than what the label has said:

“Raw studio recordings of electric guitar were taken as the foundation, then heavily altered and manipulated through sampling, erasing the trace back to origin of the sound.”

It’s fascinating and beautiful. Strap yourself in and enjoy the tranquility in these crazy crazy times.

Window In is out today. You can find it here.