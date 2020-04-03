Listen to Plone’s first new music for 20 years

Be still my beating heart. Kings of joyous wonderful electronics Plone have returned with their first new music some 20 years on.

For those unaware of this magnificently beautiful band they formed as a three-piece in the mid-90s with their first album, For Beginner Piano, released on Warp Records in 1999. Whilst sharing a mischievous fun loving quality with Plaid, their output was quite at odds with much of the technocentric seriousness of Warp’s late 90’s output. Plus they were so damn cute.

Their new album Puzzlewood is due to be released on Ghost Box on the 17th of April 2020. This is what they have to say about Plone:

“A selection of bootlegged demos from the early 00s was rumoured to be the follow up album, but it never materialised. After that Billy went on to tour with Broadcast and later formed Seeland with another former band member Tim Felton (also of Ghost Box’s Hintermass). Meanwhile Mike formed the ZX Spectrum Orchestra, released solo singles as Mike in Mono and was a member of The Modified Toy Orchestra. Twenty years on and Plone have reconvened as a duo with a third album, Puzzlewood. It’s compiled from material recorded at various points since the “lost album”, right up to the present day.”

Enjoy.

You can find Puzzlewood here.