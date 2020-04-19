Listen to “Hilliard Creek, Finucane Road” from Andrew Tuttle’s forthcoming album

Andrew Tuttle has a new album, Alexandra coming out on Someone Good/Room40 in May. “Hilliard Creek, Finucane Road” is the second single from it and is a reflection on his roots and identity. Tuttle’s unique approach to music, often mixing banjo, electronics and field recordings has captivated us for quite some time. You can read reviews of 2018’s self titled album here, 2015’s Slowcation here and 2016’s Fantasy League here. You can also check out his Cyclic Selects from 2015 here.

This is what he has to say about it:

“Alexandra is the sound of rediscovering one’s environment, almost twenty years on, tracing it with an organic, expanding flow of energy. The songs on Alexandra weave their way serenely and purposefully, tracing a gossamer path resembling the distinctive, scribble-like burrowing patterns left by moths on the scribbly gum trees which dot Tuttle’s ambles through the Australian bushland backgrounding the suburban environment.”

He’s joined by collaborators such as Chuck Johnson (Saariselka, VDSQ, Three Lobed, Scissor Tail), Tony Dupe (Saddleback), Sarah Spencer (Blank Realm), Gwenifer Raymond (Tompkins Square), Joel Saunders (Spirit Bunny) and Joe Saxby (These Guy).

Alexandra is out on the 15th of May via (Someone Good/Room40). You can find it here.