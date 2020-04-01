Listen to ‘Flatline’ from Robin Fox’s new album

‘Flatline’ comes from the soundtrack to Aorta, a work by from Stephanie Lake that premiered in 2013 as part of Chunky Move’s Next Move commission program. It was inspired by the metronomic nature of the heart and attempts to bring the interior workings of our bodies to the surface.

“Much of Aorta is a choreographic investigation of our complex physical system – how does blood move? What does a neural pathway look like? But it is also the story of our mortality, our growth and decay. I wanted to explore both our tremulousness as well as the driving surge of our aliveness; the fragile, crumbling bones and the bombastic beat driven animal.”

He describes the album as a mix of ‘epic textured drones’, ‘clinical surgical numbers’ like Flatline and ‘odd metered bangers.’While you’re listening you can check out his Cyclic Selects here.

You can find Aorta here.