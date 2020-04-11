Listen to ‘Down’ from Teruyuki Kurihara’s new album on Mille Plateaux

Teruyuki Kurihara is a Japanese music producer and illustrator who has released work on Four:Twenty, UNKNOWN Season, and troplott music amongst others – usually under his moniker Cherry. This weird scattered rollicking dementia is from his new album on Mille Plateaux, Frozen Dust, which he describes as an album unified by destruction and creation.

This is what he has to say about it:

“Inspired by the power of nature; we’ve expressed how we humans overcome the magnificent phenomena and impacts nature has on us – while it brings us joy, it can sometimes take away our lives and pleasures.”

You can find Frozen Dust here.