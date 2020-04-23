Listen to “A Basic Understanding” from Madeleine Cocolas forthcoming album on Room40

Madeleine Cocolas is an Australian composer and producer who creates predominantly post classical and ambient instrumental music. She has released music through various international labels including Thesis Project, Salmon Universe, Futuresequence, Bigo & Twigetti, 1631 Recordings and Self Center Records. Ithaca is her third album, a gorgeous collection of delicate tones and atmospheres that really creeps up on you, like this piece “A Basic Understanding” which begins gently and develops into grand sweeping electronics. We think this album is truly something special and have had it on constant rotation since we got our hands on it.

This is what she has to say about it:

“I wrote “Ithaca” after returning to live in my home town of Brisbane, Australia after many years away living in Melbourne, Seattle and New York. Writing “Ithaca” was a raw, personal and cathartic experience for me and explores the complex and varied emotions I have felt since returning home. It canvasses feelings of optimism, frustration, heartbreak, melancholy and ultimately hope.”

Ithaca is due out on Room40 sub label Someone Good on the 8th of May. You can find it here.