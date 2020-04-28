Download a pretty amazing free compilation from Hive Mind records

This collection from the ever reliable Hive Mind, a label that have made abrupt left turns their operating strategy, is designed to help us get through self isolation. It features some pretty amazing tracks from several forthcoming Hive Mind releases alongside songs contributed by Hive Mind friends and family including Geordie troubadour, Nev Clay, Syrian born Sweden based Khan el Rouh, Gambian Afro-Futurist kora player, Jally Kebba Susso, multilayered American primitive guitar from Family Ravine and kosmische goodness from Brighton based F.Ampism and deep, cosmic improv from Berlin’s Spiritczualic Enhancement Center. It also features some new works from the likes of Nicolas Gaunin, who’s Noa Noa Noa album of 2018 is simply mind boggling, as well as a piece recorded in the 90’s by Moroccan Gwnawa trance legend Maalem Mahmoud Gania and fellow Morrocan Moulay Ahmed El Hassani who’s stunning compilation Atlas Electric was issued in 2018.

It’s a collection that unites great music from across the world. This is what Hive Mind have to say:

“The Uncanny Times started as a response to the unfolding Corona Virus crisis. Seeing so many people around the world losing jobs over recent weeks, and generally being placed in extremely precarious financial situations has been difficult and we thought it would be good to give some new music to the world and make it available to anyone regardless of their ability to pay.”

We ask that you pay nothing for the download of this album, however if you are able to give something, the artists have contributed a list of charities who are doing good work in their areas through this crisis, so we suggest you give what you might have paid for this download directly to one of the following charities.”

The list of charities is on the bandcamp site which you can find here.