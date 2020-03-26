Listen to ‘Lbtyt’ from Mauritanian artist Jeich Ould Badou presented by Sahel Sounds

Sahel Sounds presents “Music from Saharan WhatsApp.” Every month they release an EP from a musical group in the Sahel. Every album is recorded on a cellphone, transmitted over WhatsApp, and uploaded to Bandcamp, where it lives for one month only. Available for pay as you want, 100% of the sales will go directly to the artist or group. After one month, the album will be replaced by another one, until the end of the year. If you’ve ever doubted their commitment to these artists (and you shouldn’t), this is a way to demonstrate your appreciation directly.

This month they’ve gone to Mauritania, to one of the premiere players of the tidnit, Jeich Ould Badou. Coming from a hereditary family of musicians, Jeich’s tidnit (the Mauritanian lute) is updated, with built in phasers and pre-amps. Jeich is well known in Nouakchott, where he regularly gigs in weddings and invitations. Here he presents a series of WZN recordings, instrumental classic Mauritania music, for dancing: three songs recorded at home with the drum machine, and one live invitation recording with percussion.

This piece is pretty relaxed compared to the pretty raucous collection of Mauritanian music ‘Nouakchott Wedding Songs’ that Sahel Sounds released in 2015, and which Jeich Ould Badou appears on, yet it is no less compelling. It’s more in keeping with the relaxed grooves of his 2017 collaboration with synth player Ahmedou Ahmed Lewla, Top WZN, again released by Sahel Sounds. Regardless it’s a great opportunity to directly assist an incredible artist in these difficult times.

