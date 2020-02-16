The Necks are touring Australia in Feb/March 2020

Three is the 21st album of Australian trio The Necks. ‘Further’ is the third piece on what is a pretty diverse album. Admittedly it’s probably the piece that sounds the most like The Necks, which is great because it’s nothing short of stunning.

“The first track Bloom is intense, dense and chattering,” says bassist Lloyd Swanton of the new album Three. “The second track Lovelock is dedicated to the memory of Damien Lovelock and is still, spare and weightless. The final track Further is a groove in five meter that conjures an earlier Necks aesthetic. A friend described Further as the love-child of Sex and Aquatic.”

You can read our review here. But better yet go and see these modern masters when they return to Australia.

THE NECKS 2020 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

February 2020

Sat 15th – The Street Theatre, Canberra ACT, Australia

Sun 16th – Playhouse, Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW, Australia (2 performances 3:30pm + 7:30pm)

Mon 17th – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC, Australia

Tue 18th – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC, Australia

Wed 19th – The Rechabite, Perth International Arts Festival, Perth WA, Australia

Thu 20th – The Rechabite, Perth International Arts Festival, Perth WA, Australia

Fri 21st – RCC 2020, Adelaide University, Adelaide SA, Australia

Sat 22nd – MONA, Hobart TAS, Australia

Sat 29th – CPAC Studio, Cairns QLD, Australia

March 2020

Sat 07th – Music by the Sea, Brisbane QLD, Australia