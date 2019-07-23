Listen to the Premiere of ‘Tokyo’ from Prudence

Prudence is moniker and recording project of Tom Crandles, a composer and session bass player best known for his work in shoegaze outfit COLOURS, as well as one half of the Sydney based band Au.Ra.

Tokyo, a stand alone ambient composition is Prudence’s follow up to his 6 track EP Major Tom.

“The recording process of this piece started late one night in 2017, whilst browsing radio frequencies in a Shibuya hotel room. After discovering pirate radio stations airing furniture music that had a certain mysterious element to them, Prudence recorded himself tuning the radio onto a dictaphone to capture the atmosphere. After returning to his home recording studio in Sydney and rediscovering the recording, Prudence was inspired by that same sense of atmosphere, adding textures and melodies to the mix and editing it into one cohesive piece.”

Prudence is making his live debut on August 24th at Golden Age Cinema in Sydney. Entry is free. You can find it here.