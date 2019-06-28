Listen to Merzbow’s ‘Voicematrix part 1’ from his forthcoming Room40 album and see him live in Australia

The undisputed master of noise is Japan’s Masami Akita, better known as Merzbow. This year he turns 40. How is this possible? We remember seeing him play in Melbourne at least 20 years ago and he seemed old then. Does he age slower than us? How have his eardrums held out? Maybe noise is good for you.

Regardless to honour this true master Room40 have brought him to Australia and are publishing a new book and cd, titled Noise Mass. Noise Mass matches previously unavailable Merzbow works from 1994 with pieces from the limited edition Hole album of the same year. This new edition charts the through line between records such as Venereology and Pulse Demon, and includes a 28 page book, with exclusive photographs and a long form interview with Masami Akita charting the continuum of Merzbow from 1979 to the present day. It’s pretty amazing.

Room40 says the album is “a ritual of intensity and ferocity that denotes the force that is Merzbow’s approach to noise in the absolute.”

We’re absolutely terrified.

You can find it here.

Merzbow’s Australian tour

29th of June – Open Frame – Carriageworks – Sydney

4th and 5th of July – Substation- Melbourne with Cat Hope