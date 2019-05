Tralala Blip – Facing Monsters.

Northern Rivers electro-whatever combo Tralala Blip have just dropped the new clip for the first single from their forthcoming LP Eat My Codes If Your Light Falls, their first album since 2014’s Aussie Dream (Disembraining Machine).

Eat My Codes If Your Light Falls will be released on Room40’s Someone Good imprint in July and can be preordered here.