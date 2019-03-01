Watch the premiere of ‘Bodyscan’ from Alexandra Spence’s forthcoming album on Room40

Alexandra Spence is an artist and musician from Sydney. She makes installations, compositions and performances based on (everyday) sound and listening. With an interest in resonance, vibration and everyday sound, her aesthetic favours small sounds, object interventions, and unusual sound sources.

‘Bodyscan’ is from her forthcoming album Waking, She Heard The Fluttering which will be released on Room40 on the 5th of April. These visuals were created by Katrina Stamatopoulos. This is what she has to say about it:

“The image of soft pink nestling rough rock is one I kept coming back to. How can colour and image become aural, how can the feeling of material (hand on sharp rock, hand against gentle flower) be understood not through sound, but as sound?”

“…My work is led by my materials. I begin with a sound that I like. The feel of this sound will then suggest to me another. And so on, until a form is suggested, and then following the form, perhaps an overarching concept will reveal itself. I rarely begin with a concept. In this way making music, sound, art is a kind of working-through, exploring the timbral and tactile qualities of a sound as a form of phenomenological learning. And what has sprung forth with this album is a kind of ‘home-seeking’ using sound as way to better ‘know’ the objects, subjects, places and processes that surround me; as a way to connect myself with the places in which I’ve been.”

You can find out more and preorder here.