Listen to ‘Expectation or Obsession’ from Martina Lussi’s new album

Swiss artist Martina Lussi returns this month with her second album, Diffusion Is a Force on French label Latency. We were quite taken with her 2017 debut album Selected Ambient (Hallow Ground) and had a chat to her last year, where she suggested dropped a few thought provoking provocative statements like “Field recordings are little bit parasitic, because you can record all the spaces you don’t own,” and discussed her joy at immersing herself in her sound worlds. You can read that interview here.

Expectation or Obsession is fascinating, delicate piece that melds modern classical elements, light percussion and a plucked instrument (possibly guitar) with the periodic excitement of a crowd at a sports event. It’s beautiful work that should be incongruous but manages to be subtle and highly evocative – demonstrating a mastery over her ingredients.

This is what the label has to say:

“‘Diffusion Is a Force’ is a reflection on fractured times where familiar modes and models change their meaning with the ever-quickening pace of communication.”

You can find it here.