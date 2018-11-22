Moskus – Mirakler (Hubro)

Moskus are Anja Lauvdal (grand piano, upright piano, MS10, YamahaDX100, Hammond organ and electric organ), Hans Hulbækmo (drums, percussion, vibraphone, recorder, Casio MT-65, electric organ & musical saw), and Fredrik Luhr Dietrichson (double bass). Mirakler is their fourth work on Hubro, a Norwegian imprint that has already turned into one of our best discoveries this year.

Free forms of jazzy and delicate percussion, pastoral tones and playful harmonious flutes, and a double bass developing a smooth mood. A sound massage with heavy ambience and deep pianos. Oneiric pieces coming from a vibraphone and hints of beauty as brief as a memory. Anachronistic impressions that evoke nostalgia, cinematographic vibes that could be the ideal score for an old movie, and an experimental hiatus of extended duration.

Our picks here are ‘Irsk Setter’, with its lovely rhythm, shifting tempo’s playfulness, and cheerful melody. ‘Eventyrdagene’ with its steady bass and dreamy sketches, and ‘Min Venns Skaperverk’, brief yet complete, already starting with many layers of detail. It begins functioning in perfect harmony until it suddenly stops.

There are also songs where the piano seems to be the only element free to its will, moving around heavy atmospheres as if trying to escape throughout a percussion that’s chasing it, and this brainy dialogue between piano-percussions-persecution generates tension and suspense.

Hubro has delivered, once again, one of our picks of the year with Mirakler.