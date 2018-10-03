Listen to a live mix from Cyclic contributor Paranoid (aka Gadafi)

Gadafi/ Paranoid has been a journalist specialising in electronic music for the past 10+ years for many different publications, including Cyclic Defrost. You can read his Cyclic pieces here . He has previously run a radio show called Egg Box Music in Barcelona, was a collaborator of Relevant BCN, and also ran a podcast series https://www.discogs.com/label/593094-Egg-Box . He has hosted events in Buenos Aires, and Barcelona from 2014 until 2017. He has been djing for the past 5 years, and has played in events in Buenos Aires, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Tartu and Tallinn.

He released a track on Tingo Tongo Tapes from California, 2 years ago, and has a track coming out on the annual compilation by Kahvi Collective at the end of this year (Finland). His music tends to be based around ‘IDM’ and all sorts of experimental and ambient music. More recently he also collaborated on the first issue of Soundest Magazine, in Finland.

This mix is from a DJ set Gadafi did in Amsterdam in July this year. Enjoy:

Autechre – Weissensee Against Im Glück

Shigeto – Look At All The Smiling Faces

Coil vs ELpH – Glimpse

Subsurfing – Angel Fish

House Shoes – Empire/Get Down

Alias & Tarsier – Ligaya (Odd Nosdam rmx)

Al Quetz aka Quetzal – Me Against Myself (Constant Work)

patten – Agen

As one – Shambala (Reflected by Balil)

Shigeto – Relentless Drag (Mike Slott Remix)

Burial – Ashtray Wasp

Anti-Pop Consortium – Volcano (Four Tet Remix)

Mujuice – Dark Grey Blue

Odd Nosdam – Mellos

Secede – Greetings Twinsunian

Illa J – All Good (Instrumental)

patten – RE EDIT 15

Jorma Kaukonen – Da-Ga Da-Ga

Max Cooper – Origins

Actual Magic – I Want To Come Home

Gescom – ISS-SA

Andrew Tuttle – Brisbane Transit Centre

Rone – Melody

Shigeto – Is This All For Real

Carl Stone – Mae Yao

