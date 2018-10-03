Listen to a live mix from Cyclic contributor Paranoid (aka Gadafi)

He released a track on Tingo Tongo Tapes from California, 2 years ago, and has a track coming out on the annual compilation by Kahvi Collective at the end of this year (Finland). His music tends to be based around ‘IDM’ and all sorts of experimental and ambient music. More recently he also collaborated on the first issue of Soundest Magazine, in Finland.
This mix is from a DJ set Gadafi did in Amsterdam in July this year. Enjoy:
Autechre – Weissensee Against Im Glück
Shigeto – Look At All The Smiling Faces
Coil vs ELpH – Glimpse
Subsurfing – Angel Fish
House Shoes – Empire/Get Down
Alias & Tarsier – Ligaya (Odd Nosdam rmx)
Al Quetz aka Quetzal – Me Against Myself (Constant Work)
patten – Agen
As one – Shambala (Reflected by Balil)
Shigeto – Relentless Drag (Mike Slott Remix)
Burial – Ashtray Wasp
Anti-Pop Consortium – Volcano (Four Tet Remix)
Mujuice – Dark Grey Blue
Odd Nosdam – Mellos
Secede – Greetings Twinsunian
Illa J – All Good (Instrumental)
patten – RE EDIT 15
Jorma Kaukonen – Da-Ga Da-Ga
Max Cooper – Origins
Actual Magic – I Want To Come Home
Gescom – ISS-SA
Andrew Tuttle – Brisbane Transit Centre
Rone – Melody
Shigeto – Is This All For Real
Carl Stone – Mae Yao
You can find more of his mixes here.