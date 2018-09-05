Watch Thom Yorke’s ‘Suspirium’ from his score to the Suspiria remake

Goblin’s epic pulsing bombastic score to Dario Argento’s classic slasher Suspira is one of the most iconic pieces of cinematic sound, and the film is a hypnotic fever dream. Admittedly we’ve greeted the prospect of a remake to Argento’s 1977 garish masterpiece with some trepidation, however initial reports suggest that it’s surprisingly not terrible. This may in part be due to the score from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke.

“Suspiria consists of 25 original compositions written by Thom specifically for Luca Guadagnino reimagining of the 1977 Dario Argento horror classic. The album is a mix of instrumental score work, interstitial pieces and interludes, and more traditional song structures featuring Thom’s vocals such as ‘Unmade’, ‘Has Ended’ and ‘Suspirium’, the album’s first single featuring the melodic theme that recurs throughout the film and its score.”

Thom Yorke’s Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film) will be released Friday 26 October via XL Recordings / Remote Control Records. You can pre order here.